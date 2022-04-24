Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 25,671,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,092,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

