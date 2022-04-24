Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cargojet stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

