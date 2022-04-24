Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $478.17 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and $478.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00182796 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00385466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

