Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE CVS traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

