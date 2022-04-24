Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 3.78% of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Shares of DYHG remained flat at $$61.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

