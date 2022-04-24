Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,123 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 16,661,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,666,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

