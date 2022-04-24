Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 699 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.56. 1,370,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

