Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$73.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

CNQ traded down C$1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching C$81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,196. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$36.39 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.91.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total value of C$655,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,262.51. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,615 shares of company stock worth $10,432,772.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

