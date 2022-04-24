Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$28.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

