Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.09.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$35.29 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -135.73.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

