Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Camden Property Trust worth $324,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

