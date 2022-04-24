Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.15. 5,863,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.