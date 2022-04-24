Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded down $23.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.67. The stock had a trading volume of 976,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

