Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,987,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

