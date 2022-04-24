Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,268. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

