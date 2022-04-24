Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $16.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

