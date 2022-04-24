Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

