Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.99. The stock had a trading volume of 423,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,937. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.