Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of CNI traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $123.39. 849,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.