Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK remained flat at $$24.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

