Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXBMF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CXBMF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

