Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Caesars Entertainment worth $116,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.