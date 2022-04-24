Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $17.19

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 3,708,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

