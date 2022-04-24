Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $11.40

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

