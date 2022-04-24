Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $60.75

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

