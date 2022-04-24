Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $20.83

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 976,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 282,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

