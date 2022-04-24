Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$35.78

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$32.47 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.70.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

