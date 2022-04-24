Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $26.08

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ooma by 460.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ooma by 109.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

