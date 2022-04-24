Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 347.83

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

LGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.46) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,969.40). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($263,514.13). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672 and sold 624,917 shares valued at $169,803,170.

Shares of LON:LGEN traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 257.90 ($3.36). 12,921,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.97. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

