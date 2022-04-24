Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $291.75

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD traded down $12.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 457,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,853. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.22.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.