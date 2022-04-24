Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,316.33

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th.

HSV stock traded up GBX 127 ($1.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980.50 ($12.76). The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,155 ($15.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 759.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 813.88.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

