Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $23.57

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Hayward stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 909,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,582. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Hayward by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

