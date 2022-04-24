Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target at $167.17

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNGRF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.57. George Weston has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.78%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

