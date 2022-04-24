Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$196.73

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.57.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

FNV stock traded down C$2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$201.80. The company had a trading volume of 357,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.27 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$181.57.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

