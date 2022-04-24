Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $72.36

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE CUBI traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

