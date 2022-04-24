Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT at $71.54

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 522,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,133. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.