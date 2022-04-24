Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $94.71

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BAX traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 4,266,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,384. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

