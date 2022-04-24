Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $19.65

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in 8X8 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

