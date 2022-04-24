Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $19.65

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EGHT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
