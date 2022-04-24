Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to report $932.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,806. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

