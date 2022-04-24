Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.18.

Shares of FNV traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.54. The stock had a trading volume of 596,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,838. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.03. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

