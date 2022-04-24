Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

ECOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.