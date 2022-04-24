Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. 1,232,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

