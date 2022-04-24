Brokerages Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post $204.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.36 million and the lowest is $199.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $805.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $860.60 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 249,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,094. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

