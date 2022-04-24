Brokerages Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Announce $7.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.05. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings of $4.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $35.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.82 to $41.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $51.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE OAS traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 351,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,962. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $158.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.