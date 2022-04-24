Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NXGN stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,022.02, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

