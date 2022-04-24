Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

