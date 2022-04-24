Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after buying an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,592,000 after buying an additional 638,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,412,000 after buying an additional 470,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

