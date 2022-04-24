Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

