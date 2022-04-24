Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

