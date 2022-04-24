Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

